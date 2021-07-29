Berenberg Bank Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 7,870

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,934 ($103.66).

Shares of RKT stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,553 ($72.55). The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,428.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a market capitalization of £39.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

In other news, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

