BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25. 1,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

