Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73). Approximately 36,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 252,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.75 ($0.75).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Benchmark in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56.

In other news, insider Peter George purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

