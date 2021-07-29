Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. Transphorm has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.