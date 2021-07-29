Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $904.00 million, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.15. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $216,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

