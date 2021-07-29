Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of BHE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 338,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,320. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $953.78 million, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

BHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

