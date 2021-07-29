Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 13.3%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 483,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 182,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$241.18 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton bought 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$41,084.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,890,573.17.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

