Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $253.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

