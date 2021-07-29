Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

