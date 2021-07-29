Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 473

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 384.30 ($5.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 446.40 ($5.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.83.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.