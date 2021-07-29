Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 11,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 470,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.