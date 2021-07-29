BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

