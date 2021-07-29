BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$61.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$62.70. The firm has a market cap of C$55.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$61.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.05.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.