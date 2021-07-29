Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

MPV stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

