Barclays PLC Takes Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSD. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

CLSD stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $294.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.44. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.