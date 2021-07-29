Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 1,040 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 179,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

