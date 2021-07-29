Barclays PLC Purchases 6,332 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the first quarter worth about $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park City Group by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Park City Group by 132.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77. Park City Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.