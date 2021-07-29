Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 176.36 ($2.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.21.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.33 ($2.94).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

