Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FGBI opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

