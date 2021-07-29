Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 163.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Siebert Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIEB opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Siebert Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

