Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 19,331 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 272,959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 176.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,894 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,397,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,333,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $405.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

