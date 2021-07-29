Barclays PLC Acquires 4,299 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 159.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NL Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,923 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NL stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. NL Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $298.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.