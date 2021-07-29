Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 270 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

BARC stock opened at GBX 175.84 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

