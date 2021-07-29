Barclays Begins Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Barclays began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $35.39 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

