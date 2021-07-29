Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $223.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

BWFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.