Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 80.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,756 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after buying an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,039,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,601 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

