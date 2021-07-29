Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 45.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 90.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,057 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $9,774,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 101,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 3.88. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.