Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $658,000 Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $351.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.