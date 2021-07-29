Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $946.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.45. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

