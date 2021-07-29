Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 730 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Howard Bancorp worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBMD opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBMD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

