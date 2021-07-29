Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,792 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

WVE opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

