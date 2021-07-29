Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.00 ($4.71) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.47 ($4.08).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

