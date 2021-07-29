Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBVA. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

