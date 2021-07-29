Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of BALY opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bally’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

