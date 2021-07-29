Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. 146,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,674. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.04. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.