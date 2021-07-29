Ball (BLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLL stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

