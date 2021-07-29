Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

