Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in FedEx by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 42.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in FedEx by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $281.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.05. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $167.01 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.