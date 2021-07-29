Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,739 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,261,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 175,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,799 shares of company stock worth $2,150,939. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.
