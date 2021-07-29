Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.21. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.