Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM opened at $440.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

