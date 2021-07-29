Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,565,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.