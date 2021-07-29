B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,092,188 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,020,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 186,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

