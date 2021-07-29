B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $37.81 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASPN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.64.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $11,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.