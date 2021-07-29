B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 343 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $143,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.02 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

