B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

