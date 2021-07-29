B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 862 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

