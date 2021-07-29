B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

