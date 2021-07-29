AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 481,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,028. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $424.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

