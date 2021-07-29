Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.22

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 7680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Axonics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,450,000 after acquiring an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

